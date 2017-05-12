Cisco: Connected Education and the Power of Video

Whether you’re in fourth grade or grad school, collaborating on group projects for a class can be a real hassle. You have to plan where and when to meet with your classmates, decide how to divide the work, and figure out how to track progress, deliverables, and deadlines. These days, both students and instructors are constantly on the move — and usually have a million things on their minds. They want the tools they use to be easy to access, quick to set up, and simple to use.

In surveys from Ovum and the National Center for Education Statistics, researchers found that:

78% of students agree that technology contributes to the successful completion of courses.

49% of institutions rate increased operating efficiency as a first or second priority.

46% of students are more actively involved in courses that use technology.

Collaboration shouldn’t have to be hard. Schools at all levels are finding that collaboration technology can help students and teachers connect -– whether for group projects, online lectures and coursework, or spontaneous ad-hoc sessions. With the Cisco Digital Education Platform (DEP), institutions can provide a secure and seamless integration of collaboration technology including Cisco WebEx and Cisco Spark with other learning-management systems (LMSs) to ensure their students and faculty are able to do their best work.

