Cisco: Completely Changing the Way Your Network Runs

Before you get into the meat of this blog, I encourage you to take a peek at Cisco’s newest video for Cisco DNA Center Assurance. Yes, it’s an ad, but trust me this one is definitely worth your time:

When Cisco makes a new product announcement, it’s usually a big splash in the industry – things that shake up how you view your wireless network. I’m sure that you’ve already heard about our recent announcement but if you haven’t, it is going to change the way you interact with your network and-without any hyperbole-it’s going to completely change the whole way you do your job.But first, a bit of background.

IT pros are asked, “How do you really spend your day?” you’re bound to get a few joke responses. But once things turn serious, most people say that they spend a lot of their time troubleshooting. And they aren’t talking about the interesting, forensic, “Oh-man-this-is-a-gigantic-problem-and-only-I-can-solve-it”, kind of troubleshooting. They’re talking the simple, run-of-the-mill stuff that any recent college grad can figure out.

Not only does this sort of work disrupt a productive day, but it also takes away from the important, forward thinking stuff. They’re resigned to troubleshooting and almost always say the same thing, “It’s a part of my job and there’s not much that I can do about it.”

Read the entire article here, Completely Changing the Way Your Network Runs

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.