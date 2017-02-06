Cisco: Cloud’s Challenges and Opportunities for IT Pros
A recent IDC FutureScape on the future of the cloud market forecasts that 65 percent of organizations’ IT assets will be offsite, in co-located, hosting and cloud data centers by 2018. One-third of IT staff will be working at third-party service providers.
This staff prediction points to the reality that we are in the midst of an industrywide shortage of cloud skills. Global Knowledge in 2015 found that one out of five decision-makers was having difficulty finding talent with the skills for cloud initiatives, while cloud computing jobs were one of the highest paying, with a mean salary of $102,000.
CompTIA cited in its 2016 IT industry outlook a prediction by IDC that the cloud would create 7 million jobs between 2013 and 2015. The trade group noted that many of these jobs most likely already existed but were re-engineered with a greater cloud focus.
For those weighing a career in IT, cloud skills are in high demand and worth pursuing. There is a real opportunity for career advancement and success for network and data center professionals with the right training and certifications.
Read the entire article here, Cloud’s Challenges and Opportunities for IT Pros
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
