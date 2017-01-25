We are delighted to welcome Ronald van Vugt to our growing band of Community consultants at WhatMatrix. Ronald joins the team driving our Cloud Management Platforms category and is taking ownership of the Cisco CloudCenter evaluation (previously named CliQr).

Ronald has just posted an update which covers the latest 4.7 release and includes new features such as new cloud regions, accounts for the storage cost and enabling OS Firewall (iptables) to Ensure OS-level Protection. See how the new release of CloudCenter compares to the competition by heading over to our CMP category

Through his role at Metis IT, Ronald brings a wealth of experience and expertise (certifications include VCAP5-DCD, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Nutanix Platform Professional). Ronald added, “I’m really excited to be contributing to this community. Its a great opportunity to share my insight on applying IT automation in the real world with my customers”

Read the entire article here, Cisco CloudCenter / CliQr 4.7 update in “What CMP?”(and introducing Ronald van Vugt)

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community