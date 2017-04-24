Cisco: Cloud, Security and Analytics at Open Networking User Group

ONUG is here again and next week I will be heading to San Francisco to participate in the Spring conference. This will be the fourth ONUG conference I am attending and it has been fascinating to see the event evolve from defining the SD-WAN business requirements, and expanding to Cloud, Security and Analytics – all new topics at the Spring event.

The key behind all of these technologies is digital transformation and I believe that this will continue to be the main driver for network innovation. Cloud applications, more mobile devices and IoT are challenging existing network designs and forcing organizations to think of the network more holistically while ensuring their users and data are secure.

So what does a digital-ready network look like? While SDN has been about a software driven approach to networking, it has also resulted in more automation capabilities that can help free up the time IT spends managing and operating their networks. More programmability allows organizations to tap into the intelligence within the network and create more business value. Lastly in order for networks to become more proactive and resolve issues before they occur, analytics will be key to making networks smarter.

Read the entire article here, Cloud, Security and Analytics at Open Networking User Group

