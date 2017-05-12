Home Cisco: Changing the Game: Creating Intelligent, Conversational Interfaces

Cisco: Changing the Game: Creating Intelligent, Conversational Interfaces

Cisco: Changing the Game: Creating Intelligent, Conversational Interfaces
My dad got me my first computer for Christmas when I was 11 years old. It was a Texas Instruments 99-4a. He must have gotten it second hand because it had no box or any form of storage like a tape drive.

But that didn’t stop me. I had been obsessed with the movie War Games, so my first program on the TI was designed to replicate the computer in the movie which uttered the famous line “shall we play a game“.

My program gave static responses to a huge variety of programmed questions, and mostly followed the script from the movie. In other words, it was not very good and was easily tricked, but it still blew the minds of friends and family alike. When I got them to type questions and carry on a simple dialog with the T1, they thought I’d coded the computer to speak to them naturally. Most so-called “conversational” interfaces at the time used tremendous amounts of statically coded question/response approaches. And like my program, they simply weren’t very good.

Thirty years later, computers are finally able to carry on a real conversation.

Read the entire article here, Changing the Game: Creating Intelligent, Conversational Interfaces

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Cisco
