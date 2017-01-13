Cisco: CES 2017 – Get Ready for a Smart New World

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) usually highlights important technology trends that could shape the future. This year, artificial intelligence (AI), the smart IoT sensors that fuel it, and increasingly powerful and seamless human machine interfaces (HMIs) topped the list for me.

On the AI front, almost every automotive company is working on driverless cars, powered by dramatic advances in computer vision and deep learning. With regard to sensors, in the Honda booth we saw a tiny optical sensor that can fit in the rearview mirror and measure throat movement. This significantly improves the clarity of speech in noisy environments. In the Denso booth we saw a wide range of imaginative innovations from vacuum cleaner shoes to a robot barista; we also saw a novel contactless haptics system based on an array of ultrasound speakers. Combined with holographic projections and a leap motion hand sensor, this could create a revolutionary HMI where you not only see and interact with a software defined “virtual dashboard” but you can feel it as well! In the ChangHong booth we saw a contactless EEG brain control device. Embedded in a headrest, this smart sensor picked up enough brain waves for a user to control the speed of a car in a video game!

While far from perfect, these smart sensors and HMIs, when combined with leading AI, could create some incredibly promising advances in the way we work, live, play, and learn.

Read the entire article here, CES 2017 – Get Ready for a Smart New World

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.