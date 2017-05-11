Cisco: Catena selected as Best of Interop 2017 finalist

In the light of inserting various L4-L7 services, deploying infrastructure for multi-tenant applications can be very complex! Catena, the latest innovation from Cisco can help. But don’t just take our word for it. Previously chosen as the product of the week ,Catena has now been selected as Best of Interop 2017 finalist in the Data Center Category. Finalists were chosen from nine categories including Data Center, Mobility, SDN and Cloud Technologies.

What is Catena?

Catena is a multi-terabit , switch/router native service chaining, security, load-balancing, analytics and L4-L7 applications integration solution. Catena can perform these operations at multi Tbps! The solution works with all L4-L7 virtual and physical devices, such as, Firewalls, IPS, IDS, WAAS, DDoS protection, load-balancers, SSL offload engines, network monitoring, etc.

With our patent pending algorithms, Catena allows users to create multiple chains with multiple elements in each chain. User can configure security policies to configure which traffic goes through which chain. An element, could be a cluster of devices, in which case Catena load-balances to the cluster. Catena performs health monitoring and failure handling of devices.

