Cisco: Catena selected as Best of Interop 2017 finalist
In the light of inserting various L4-L7 services, deploying infrastructure for multi-tenant applications can be very complex! Catena, the latest innovation from Cisco can help. But don’t just take our word for it. Previously chosen as the product of the week ,Catena has now been selected as Best of Interop 2017 finalist in the Data Center Category. Finalists were chosen from nine categories including Data Center, Mobility, SDN and Cloud Technologies.
What is Catena?
Catena is a multi-terabit , switch/router native service chaining, security, load-balancing, analytics and L4-L7 applications integration solution. Catena can perform these operations at multi Tbps! The solution works with all L4-L7 virtual and physical devices, such as, Firewalls, IPS, IDS, WAAS, DDoS protection, load-balancers, SSL offload engines, network monitoring, etc.
With our patent pending algorithms, Catena allows users to create multiple chains with multiple elements in each chain. User can configure security policies to configure which traffic goes through which chain. An element, could be a cluster of devices, in which case Catena load-balances to the cluster. Catena performs health monitoring and failure handling of devices.
Read the entire article here, Catena selected as Best of Interop 2017 finalist
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications