Cisco: Can Cloud Customers Have It All?

Cisco: Can Cloud Customers Have It All?
A loaded question? Perhaps. But in today’s digital landscape it is one that many companies are trying to answer.

Regardless of industry, brands that wish to remain competitive and offer optimized services and more engaging customer experiences are seeking digital flexibility. Many have turned to cloud computing to achieve these goals and more, including reduced operability costs and streamlined efficiency.

We’re all more than familiar with the “big three” when it comes to cloud deployment – public, private and hybrid. However, while the cloud-obsessed among us can jump headfirst into the flurry of discussion around cloud, the changing nature of cloud services, exposures that are out there and the fear of being “locked-in” with one provider, often leave business leaders left to ponder if there is a way they can enjoy the best that all of these options have to offer. In other words, how can they have all of the cloud, without being “locked in?”

Providers Are Feeling the Push

Read the entire article here, Can Cloud Customers Have It All?

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

