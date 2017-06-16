Cisco: Building a Strategic Roadmap for Networking?
Analyst reports are a valuable tool I often use to help me better guage the market and plan out my team’s strategy and goals. I relish taking a deep dive into industry intelligence and insights to help shape my approach to enterprise networking – and at times challenge my thinking. One recent analyst report really grabbed my attention, which is why I think it might pique your interest too.
Unlike some other reports I have read recently, Gartner’s 2017 Strategic Roadmap for Networking really opens up our horizons to explore what the future of the network holds for us all — and more importantly where IT leaders need focused efforts. And somewhat surprisingly, perhaps (as Gartner and Cisco haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on everything), I believe this report aligns closely with Cisco’s technology vision, strategy, and roadmap.
If Gartner, the leading IT analyst firm, and Cisco, the leading networking vendor, hold complementary visions about the future of networking, perhaps we’re both on to something. I thought it would be important to share a glimpse into exactly what those visions hold.
Read the entire article here, Building a Strategic Roadmap for Networking?
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published