Cisco: Building a Strategic Roadmap for Networking?

Analyst reports are a valuable tool I often use to help me better guage the market and plan out my team’s strategy and goals. I relish taking a deep dive into industry intelligence and insights to help shape my approach to enterprise networking – and at times challenge my thinking. One recent analyst report really grabbed my attention, which is why I think it might pique your interest too.

Unlike some other reports I have read recently, Gartner’s 2017 Strategic Roadmap for Networking really opens up our horizons to explore what the future of the network holds for us all — and more importantly where IT leaders need focused efforts. And somewhat surprisingly, perhaps (as Gartner and Cisco haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on everything), I believe this report aligns closely with Cisco’s technology vision, strategy, and roadmap.

If Gartner, the leading IT analyst firm, and Cisco, the leading networking vendor, hold complementary visions about the future of networking, perhaps we’re both on to something. I thought it would be important to share a glimpse into exactly what those visions hold.

Read the entire article here, Building a Strategic Roadmap for Networking?

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
