Digital Transformation is changing the landscape of businesses everywhere. To enable new customer experiences, accelerate workforce innovation and introduce innovative business models companies are digitizing their business operations. Buildings- be it a retail store, a factory floor, a healthcare or an educational institution or your very own workplace- are central to this digital transformation.

Building owners are looking at technology convergence to deliver enhanced occupant experiences and improved efficiencies in their buildings. However, as the number of networks and connections within buildings grows, they are becoming increasingly complex. Interconnecting and interoperating isolated building systems such as lighting, HVAC, badging systems, security, CCTV, sensors and audio-video equipment, into a single converged system is fundamental to the digital transformation of buildings. Today’s building systems and equipment need to work together smoothly and efficiently to meet owners’ and occupants’ needs, which requires a holistic approach of integrating new technologies.

Cisco has the leading footprint in network innovation and our vision is to build the next generation building architecture for which we are announcing the Cisco Catalyst Digital Building Series switch– A big step towards a robust foundation for the next-generation digital buildings. This is industry’s first purpose-built switch optimized for low voltage PoE deployments, IoT connectivity and building automation in smart buildings. Digital Building Series switches will greatly simplify the deployment experience with integrated security and lower total cost of ownership.

Read the entire article here, Cisco Brings 5 Network Innovations to Smart Buildings

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.