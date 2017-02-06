Home Consumerization of IT Cisco Brings 5 Network Innovations to Smart Buildings

Cisco Brings 5 Network Innovations to Smart Buildings

0
Cisco Brings 5 Network Innovations to Smart Buildings
0

Digital Transformation is changing the landscape of businesses everywhere. To enable new customer experiences, accelerate workforce innovation and introduce innovative business models companies are digitizing their business operations. Buildings- be it a retail store, a factory floor, a healthcare or an educational institution or your very own workplace- are central to this digital transformation.

Building owners are looking at technology convergence to deliver enhanced occupant experiences and improved efficiencies in their buildings. However, as the number of networks and connections within buildings grows, they are becoming increasingly complex. Interconnecting and interoperating isolated building systems such as lighting, HVAC, badging systems, security, CCTV, sensors and audio-video equipment, into a single converged system is fundamental to the digital transformation of buildings. Today’s building systems and equipment need to work together smoothly and efficiently to meet owners’ and occupants’ needs, which requires a holistic approach of integrating new technologies.

Cisco has the leading footprint in network innovation and our vision is to build the next generation building architecture for which we are announcing the Cisco Catalyst Digital Building Series switch– A big step towards a robust foundation for the next-generation digital buildings. This is industry’s first purpose-built switch optimized for low voltage PoE deployments, IoT connectivity and building automation in smart buildings. Digital Building Series switches will greatly simplify the deployment experience with integrated security and lower total cost of ownership.

Read the entire article here, Cisco Brings 5 Network Innovations to Smart Buildings

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Networking
Security
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

        read more
        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

          Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

          read more
          1486087941_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: AirWatch Connect Keynote: Boeing’s Sue Harris Chats with Sanjay Poonen

          1486089439_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Telefonica Goes Software-defined to reduce infrastructure costs and complexity

          1486238534_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud: How It Works – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video