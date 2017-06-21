Home Cisco: Breaking Down Cisco’s Biggest Innovation In the Past Decade

Cisco: Breaking Down Cisco’s Biggest Innovation In the Past Decade

0
Cisco: Breaking Down Cisco’s Biggest Innovation In the Past Decade
0

Just over a year ago, David McGrew, one of Cisco’s fellows, walked into my office to brief me on a project he was working on. The next 45 minutes were pretty unforgettable.

He explained to me that he and his team had discovered how to solve one of the biggest challenges in network security: They had invented technology that can identify malware in encrypted traffic. They even were showing four nines of accuracy in their test cases and no information was being decrypted. The fact that no decryption was involved meant their approach did not come at the expense of privacy.

It wasn’t until he walked me through exactly how they were running machine learning algorithms they invented on some of Cisco’s massive networking traffic data set — and how they had identified many data features of the encrypted traffic that can be used to recognize malware — that I realized they had solved the unsolvable. I thought it was impossible, but a small team of Cisco’s data scientists had proved otherwise. They had thrown the industry debate of “security versus privacy” right out the window.

Read the entire article here, Breaking Down Cisco’s Biggest Innovation In the Past Decade

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498040820_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: An Overview of AI on the AWS Platform

          AWS offers a family of intelligent services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies to address your different use cases and needs. For developers looking to add managed AI services to their applications, AWS brings natural language understanding (NLU) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with Amazon Lex, visual search and image recognition with […]

          read more
          1497773782_maxresdefault.jpg

          Get Started Today with Cloud-Ready Contracts – #AWS Video

          1498040335_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp’s NetScaler Monitor Video Overview!

          1498041013_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Protecting Your Information & Data Against Cyber Threats

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video