Cisco: Breaking Down Cisco’s Biggest Innovation In the Past Decade

Just over a year ago, David McGrew, one of Cisco’s fellows, walked into my office to brief me on a project he was working on. The next 45 minutes were pretty unforgettable.

He explained to me that he and his team had discovered how to solve one of the biggest challenges in network security: They had invented technology that can identify malware in encrypted traffic. They even were showing four nines of accuracy in their test cases and no information was being decrypted. The fact that no decryption was involved meant their approach did not come at the expense of privacy.

It wasn’t until he walked me through exactly how they were running machine learning algorithms they invented on some of Cisco’s massive networking traffic data set — and how they had identified many data features of the encrypted traffic that can be used to recognize malware — that I realized they had solved the unsolvable. I thought it was impossible, but a small team of Cisco’s data scientists had proved otherwise. They had thrown the industry debate of “security versus privacy” right out the window.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.