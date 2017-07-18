Home Cisco: Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better

Cisco: Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better

0
Cisco: Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better
0

Recently I had the good fortune to be invited to address a Light Reading BCE audience in Austin, where the theme was the future of big networks. There was plenty of discussion, as you might imagine, about software defined networks/SDNs, network function virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence (AI) — all of which matter greatly to the future of big networks.

But for several reasons, if I had to pick one category of work that best represents the future of the network, it’s automation.

Why, because it’s the only way to keep up with the ceaseless changes that come with marketplace disruptions.  Such disruptions are happening in every market segment, really, not just big networks — think about how our children are learning, compared to how we learned. Or how we bank: 95 percent of Sweden is cashless, now, and Denmark wants to go entirely cashless. The ATM machines that were such a game changer in the 1970s, are now being removed by the thousands.

And here’s a particularly sobering prediction, from IMD: In three years, 40 percent of the incumbent players in our market aren’t going to exist anymore.

These disruptions are happening because of digitization, which is at the root of everything — including us. The good news is, broadband consumption continues to grow 50+ percent every year, with no real hint of stopping – (to be exact, Cisco VNI data says that globally, peak Internet traffic grew 51% in 2016). What a great business to be in, where every year grows!

Read the entire article here, Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499837360_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Welcome to the next Generation of Compute-Optimized Instances

          Amazon EC2 C5 instances include the Intel® Custom Cloud solution based on next generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with AVX-512, offering twice the vCPUs than the previous generation compute-optimized instances. C5 instances are ideal for compute-intensive scientific modeling, financial operations, machine learning (ML) inference, and distributed analytics. This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more
          1499943907_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix .NEXT 2017 High Tech and Cloud Services Industry Statistics Video

          1499920629_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix .NEXT 2017 Healthcare Industry Statistics Video

          1499878148_hqdefault.jpg

          Nutanix .NEXT 2017 Industry Statistics Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video