Cisco: Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better

Recently I had the good fortune to be invited to address a Light Reading BCE audience in Austin, where the theme was the future of big networks. There was plenty of discussion, as you might imagine, about software defined networks/SDNs, network function virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence (AI) — all of which matter greatly to the future of big networks.

But for several reasons, if I had to pick one category of work that best represents the future of the network, it’s automation.

Why, because it’s the only way to keep up with the ceaseless changes that come with marketplace disruptions. Such disruptions are happening in every market segment, really, not just big networks — think about how our children are learning, compared to how we learned. Or how we bank: 95 percent of Sweden is cashless, now, and Denmark wants to go entirely cashless. The ATM machines that were such a game changer in the 1970s, are now being removed by the thousands.

And here’s a particularly sobering prediction, from IMD: In three years, 40 percent of the incumbent players in our market aren’t going to exist anymore.

These disruptions are happening because of digitization, which is at the root of everything — including us. The good news is, broadband consumption continues to grow 50+ percent every year, with no real hint of stopping – (to be exact, Cisco VNI data says that globally, peak Internet traffic grew 51% in 2016). What a great business to be in, where every year grows!

Read the entire article here, Automation and Big Networks: The More, The Better

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.