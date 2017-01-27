Cisco: Automating Your Data Center With HyperFlex and UCS Director

Cisco has made deployment, provisioning and expansion of data center workloads running on Cisco HyperFlex™ and Cisco UCS™ up to 90% faster and much easier by delivering private Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) with UCS Director.

Cisco UCS Director provides automation for more than 66%* of the converged infrastructure installed worldwide. It orchestrates workflows across compute, storage and network resources to implement routine tasks quickly and consistently. This automation has been extended to Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged infrastructure in the latest release of UCS Director. It facilitates a new era of hyperconvergence that supports a broader range of infrastructure. You can now realize greater efficiencies for continuous delivery using the foundation of Cisco UCS for both converged infrastructure and hyperconverged infrastructure, eliminating data center silos and streamlining operations across your environment.

Enabling Continuous Delivery

