Cisco: Automating Your Data Center With HyperFlex and UCS Director
Cisco has made deployment, provisioning and expansion of data center workloads running on Cisco HyperFlex™ and Cisco UCS™ up to 90% faster and much easier by delivering private Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) with UCS Director.
Cisco UCS Director provides automation for more than 66%* of the converged infrastructure installed worldwide. It orchestrates workflows across compute, storage and network resources to implement routine tasks quickly and consistently. This automation has been extended to Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged infrastructure in the latest release of UCS Director. It facilitates a new era of hyperconvergence that supports a broader range of infrastructure. You can now realize greater efficiencies for continuous delivery using the foundation of Cisco UCS for both converged infrastructure and hyperconverged infrastructure, eliminating data center silos and streamlining operations across your environment.
Enabling Continuous Delivery
Read the entire article here, Automating Your Data Center With HyperFlex and UCS Director
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper