Cisco: Automating Explicit Trust

We’ve talked about the market transition from implicit to explicit trust. It’s not enough to go on the word of an individual or the reputation of a vendor, customers are demanding explicit trust. Explicit trust is trust that is earned, not assumed. In other words, our customers are demanding evidence to confirm trust.

I am thrilled to share that we have taken a massive step towards explicit trust.

Cisco has created a framework, in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, for automating and testing the correctness of a foundational security mechanism – cryptography. As the world goes digital, there is an even higher reliance on cryptography because of its fundamental role in allowing for the transformation of information to prevent others from observing its meaning or adversaries reaching it to do harm. This new breakthrough allows us to test the cryptography, on demand and in real-time, to ensure it is behaving how we expect it to be. It is a first, yet crucial, step in putting forth automated, transparent, data driven methods to earn customers’ explicit trust. Our intent is to be completely transparent with the technology by providing open source code and will be leading the development of an international standard for the supporting protocol through the Internet Engineering Task Force.

Read the entire article here, Automating Explicit Trust

