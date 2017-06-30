Home Applications Cisco: Automated App Services in Cisco ACI – F5 Private Cloud Solution

Cisco: Automated App Services in Cisco ACI – F5 Private Cloud Solution

Cisco: Automated App Services in Cisco ACI – F5 Private Cloud Solution
Henry Tam is Sr Product Marketing Manager for F5’s Cloud Solutions and BIG-IP application delivery controller (ADC) platforms (hardware and software). Henry is responsible for the outbound marketing and go to market strategy of these solutions. We are publishing this Blog on behalf of Henry.

Today’s software-defined economy requires businesses to move faster than their competitors. Speed and agility are critical to keeping up with competitive demands for new applications, as well as maintaining existing infrastructure. Because an inability to scale and service networks can lead to escalating costs and increased time-to-service, many IT groups deploy private clouds to help them respond aggressively to business needs. As part of the private cloud initiative, automating the network stack requires a solution that addresses not just the L2-3 switching and routing complexity, but the associated L4-7 services as well—for each application.  Not surprisingly then, organizations are looking for a SDN solutions like Cisco ACI that fully integrate with advanced L4 – L7 services, all driven by single app policy and can be orchestrated by higher level orchestration tools like Ansible.

Read the entire article here, Automated App Services in Cisco ACI – F5 Private Cloud Solution

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

