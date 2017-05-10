Cisco: ASR 900 Series Utility WAN Solution

Over the last several years we have worked closely with utilities across all areas of the Cisco IoT portfolio to accelerate grid modernization initiatives. Leaders in the industry have generated high impact business outcomes ranging from improved grid reliability to new customer engagement services informed by smart grid data. Today utilities such as BC Hydro and First Energy benefit from Cisco Validated Designs that specify implementation guidelines in solution areas such as field area networks, connected workforce, distribution automation and substation automation. The Cisco Connected Grid architecture ties all solution areas together into a unified, cost-effective and flexible system. Today we are announcing a new advancement for the utility WAN that delivers a highly reliable, converged IP/MPLS network for secure data delivery from the grid edge to the operations center.

Utilities have traditionally relied on private time-division multiplexing (TDM)-based solutions such as SONET/SDH for controlling critical infrastructure. However, today utilities demand increasing grid reliability and operational efficiency. By migrating to a converged IP/MPLS network, utilities are able to cost-effectively support SCADA, teleprotection, cyber security, and additional grid modernization programs.

Read the entire article here, ASR 900 Series Utility WAN Solution

