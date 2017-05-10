Cisco: ASR 900 Series Utility WAN Solution
Over the last several years we have worked closely with utilities across all areas of the Cisco IoT portfolio to accelerate grid modernization initiatives. Leaders in the industry have generated high impact business outcomes ranging from improved grid reliability to new customer engagement services informed by smart grid data. Today utilities such as BC Hydro and First Energy benefit from Cisco Validated Designs that specify implementation guidelines in solution areas such as field area networks, connected workforce, distribution automation and substation automation. The Cisco Connected Grid architecture ties all solution areas together into a unified, cost-effective and flexible system. Today we are announcing a new advancement for the utility WAN that delivers a highly reliable, converged IP/MPLS network for secure data delivery from the grid edge to the operations center.
Utilities have traditionally relied on private time-division multiplexing (TDM)-based solutions such as SONET/SDH for controlling critical infrastructure. However, today utilities demand increasing grid reliability and operational efficiency. By migrating to a converged IP/MPLS network, utilities are able to cost-effectively support SCADA, teleprotection, cyber security, and additional grid modernization programs.
Read the entire article here, ASR 900 Series Utility WAN Solution
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications