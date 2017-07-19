Home Applications Cisco: Are You The Lucky One? Sometimes Luck Can Bring You Malware

Cisco: Are You The Lucky One? Sometimes Luck Can Bring You Malware

0
Cisco: Are You The Lucky One? Sometimes Luck Can Bring You Malware
0

For more than two decades, malicious actors have been evolving their Phishing techniques to effectively achieve their goals. From poorly crafted scams to extremely well crafted documents, Phishing attacks keep being a very effective technique in the attackers toolbox. Anyone can be a target. While more sophisticated phishing attacks are constantly changing, some other type of attacks remain under the radar for long periods of time.

Figure 1: Lucky Winner phishing campaign impersonates top companies to lure users to provide personal information.
In the last three months, Cisco Cognitive Threat Analytics observed a sudden increase in the number of users accessing a specific type of phishing campaign that we refer simply as “Lucky Winner”. This campaign lure users to answer some questions in order to win some special prize, typically the latest model of an iPhone or Samsung phone. For more than two years the Lucky Winner campaign has been impersonating top companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple in order to steal personal information or infect users with unwanted applications or malware. In this blog post we will cover how the ‘Lucky Winner’ campaign works and how to stay safe from this type of threat.

Congratulations, You Are A Lucky Winner!

The Lucky Winner campaign uses well crafted domains (See Figure 2) that impersonate well known dot com companies and relies on the fact that nowadays mobile browser address bars are really small and users won’t actually see the full URL that is being accessed, only the first part which is usually attempt to look a legitimate site (See Figure 3). This campaign relies on users seeing what they want to see, and not paying attention to what type of websites are they really accessing.

Read the entire article here, Are You The Lucky One? Sometimes Luck Can Bring You Malware

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Mobile
Security
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        This workshop will help you to explore the ways to secure your computers from ransomware and cyber attacks. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499815510_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Ready for New Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family

          Lee Caswell of VMware discusses how vSAN is ready on Day 1 to take advantage of the latest x86 architecture from Intel, supporting the new Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family to power next-generation hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). This video is from the fine folks at VMware Storage.

          read more
          1499499911_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam and Cohesity Live at VeeamON 2017 Video

          1500108413_maxresdefault.jpg

          ePlus and Veeam ensure 24/7/365 Availability for customers’ operations Video

          1499965997_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introduction to Target Tracking Scaling Policies for Auto Scaling – Dynamic Scaling on AWS

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video