Cisco: Are IoT Technologies Making the Grade?

In the past few years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has swiftly moved from the era of pilot projects and proofs-of-concept to mainstream production. Companies are starting to run their businesses on IoT, not just experiment with it. While IoT is picking up steam, adoption is still limited by business structures, organizational culture, changing talent needs, integration with legacy systems, security, and fragmented standards. But what about the underlying IoT technologies? Are they keeping up with the accelerating demands of IoT?

Let’s look at some of the technology transitions IoT needs to grow:

Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the “secret sauce” of IoT. We are moving swiftly from the traditional model of centralized batch analytics to the real-time processing of data in motion. AI and IoT are emerging as perfect partners. IoT is both the source of real-time data for AI applications, and the means of executing AI decisions. While many AI applications are still in the proof-of-concept stage, it is already a transformative part of many production IoT applications. In fact, AI technology is the backbone of predictive analytics and predictive maintenance, two of four well-proven “fast-paths to IoT payback” I have identified.

Read the entire article here, Are IoT Technologies Making the Grade?

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.