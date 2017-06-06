Cisco: Ansible and UCS Management Integration

Our new integration of Cisco UCS Manager and Ansible by Red Hat provides a software-defined approach to the management of the entire hardware and software stack. This solutions delivers some significant benefits. You can to orchestrate all of the steps needed to configure the full range of Cisco UCS, HyperFlex and converged infrastructure products. As a result, you to achieve faster build times, because the entire application stacks can be provisioned automatically in minutes. You can also automate UCS Manager policy, resource pool, and resource profile configuration and ongoing management including the ability to detect and remediate unintended changes.

Composing the Full Range of Cisco Infrastructure

All Cisco UCS servers and Cisco HyperFlex™ Systems are fully programmable infrastructure. The unified API makes it possible to treat the physical infrastructure as code. Unlike some competing systems, the UCS unified API applies to all platforms, so you don’t need composable infrastructure or a composable API to realize the advantages of Ansible for automating the provisioning of your infrastructure in minutes.

Ansible and UCS Management Integration

