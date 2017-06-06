Cisco: Ansible and UCS Management Integration
Our new integration of Cisco UCS Manager and Ansible by Red Hat provides a software-defined approach to the management of the entire hardware and software stack. This solutions delivers some significant benefits. You can to orchestrate all of the steps needed to configure the full range of Cisco UCS, HyperFlex and converged infrastructure products. As a result, you to achieve faster build times, because the entire application stacks can be provisioned automatically in minutes. You can also automate UCS Manager policy, resource pool, and resource profile configuration and ongoing management including the ability to detect and remediate unintended changes.
Composing the Full Range of Cisco Infrastructure
All Cisco UCS servers and Cisco HyperFlex™ Systems are fully programmable infrastructure. The unified API makes it possible to treat the physical infrastructure as code. Unlike some competing systems, the UCS unified API applies to all platforms, so you don’t need composable infrastructure or a composable API to realize the advantages of Ansible for automating the provisioning of your infrastructure in minutes.
Read the entire article here, Ansible and UCS Management Integration
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper