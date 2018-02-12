Home Cloud Computing Cisco announcing HyperFlex 3.0 hyper-converged infrastructure

0
Buenos dias from Cisco Live in Barcelona! You know what makes Spanish paella so delicious? It’s the blending of a variety of ingredients into a succulent dish chock full of flavor. The perfect marriage of meat, seafood, rice and seasoning to deliver a dish that is both beautiful and absolutely yummy. The Cisco and Veeam partnership reminds me a lot of a perfect paella. Mix the two together and you get a perfect Availability solution chock full of features, functionality and real value for our customers.

And today, it gets even more tasty with the announcement of Cisco HyperFlex 3.0 their, next generation hyper-converged infrastructure platform.

HyperFlex Multi-Cloud Platform

I have been a fan of HyperFlex since its inception. As so often happens, it’s not the first technology to market that ends up being the best, it is often the second or third who develop their solutions based on the experiences of the original ground breakers. Based on the award winning UCS platform Cisco HyperFlex, it brings agility and the ease of use of cloud-based economics to the modern data center. Unlike others, it allows you to scale individual components, like compute and storage, avoiding the need to scale only by adding additional nodes. It utilizes UCS manager so you can manage not only your hyper-converged infrastructure, but also any UCS storage servers in your environment, which is a big advantage over standalone hyper-converged infrastructures.

