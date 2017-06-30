Cisco Announces the Inaugural Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge Winners
As part of our work to positively impact one billion people by 2025, Cisco seeks to inspire and empower a generation of global problem solvers to thrive in the digital economy.
Through the first-ever Cisco Global Problem Solver (GPS) Challenge, we are able to recognize the vision and accomplishments of social entrepreneurs who are students and recent grads.
Ten winners were awarded a total of US$300,000 in funding to promote and accelerate breakthrough technologies. Their ideas leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) to help benefit our economy, society, and the planet, as well as promote inclusion.
Read the entire article here, Announcing the Inaugural Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge Winners
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
