Cisco announced their exciting, new addition to the UCS portfolio: the M5 series.

Citrix workloads have been running on Cisco hardware since the beginning of the UCS line — way back in the M1 days — and we are proud to be a launch partner for the M5 debut. Our mutual customers count on the reliability and performance of Cisco UCS and the security, manageability and performance of Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. Together, Citrix and Cisco provide a winning combination for anyone’s digital transformation needs.

As Cisco points out, M5 is not a server, it’s a system. M5 is a system built on the latest Intel Xeon Scalable family of processors that will provide greater performance and flexibility that ever before. Of note for Citrix customers are three key features:

Read the entire article here, Cisco Announces M5 UCS System — Citrix Customers Will Benefit

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.