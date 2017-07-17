Home Cisco Announces M5 UCS System – Citrix Customers Will Benefit

Cisco Announces M5 UCS System – Citrix Customers Will Benefit

0
Cisco Announces M5 UCS System – Citrix Customers Will Benefit
0

Cisco announced their exciting, new addition to the UCS portfolio: the M5 series.

Citrix workloads have been running on Cisco hardware since the beginning of the UCS line — way back in the M1 days — and we are proud to be a launch partner for the M5 debut. Our mutual customers count on the reliability and performance of Cisco UCS and the security, manageability and performance of Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. Together, Citrix and Cisco provide a winning combination for anyone’s digital transformation needs.

As Cisco points out, M5 is not a server, it’s a system. M5 is a system built on the latest Intel Xeon Scalable family of processors that will provide greater performance and flexibility that ever before. Of note for Citrix customers are three key features:

Read the entire article here, Cisco Announces M5 UCS System — Citrix Customers Will Benefit

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        From pilot to production, eG Enterprise empowers enterprise organizations to deliver a better user experience and increased ROI by delivering comprehensive, converged performance management of Java application services. With optimized Java platforms delivered through Zing, Azul Systems enables Java-based businesses to focus on functionality and long-term lower operating costs rather than daily firefighting. Together, eG […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499499669_maxresdefault.jpg

          Cisco & Turbonomic Partner to Deliver Hybrid Cloud – Video

          Digital transformation is a perfect storm effect… First you need to think about modern applications. Together, Cisco and Turbonomic have partnered to deliver solutions that transform IT. This video is from the fine folks at Turbonomic! Download FREE Health Monitor Download FREE Datacenter Stencils for Microsoft Visio and OmniGraffle Download Turbonomic Operations Manager Trial

          read more
          1498043726_maxresdefault.jpg

          AI on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1499922788_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Sixgill Increases System Performance by Hundreds of Percent Using ScaleArc and AWS Marketplace

          1499730553_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Year of HCI – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video