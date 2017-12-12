More and more businesses are moving workloads to private and public clouds — and often to multiple public cloud providers — in order to gain more flexibility and agility. However, managing this multicloud environment can create complexity for IT and make it challenging to manage costs and uncontrolled consumption.

To help our customers optimize the consumption of cloud resources in this more complex reality and control cloud spending, Cisco is announcing our intent to acquire Cmpute.io, also known as 47Line Technologies. Cmpute.io is a privately held company operating in Bangalore, India, and incorporated in Delaware.

Cmpute.io’s software solution analyzes cloud-deployed workloads and consumption patterns, and identifies cost-optimization strategies. The solution helps customers right-size their cloud workload instances, minimize overprovisioning, and avoid paying for resources that don’t deliver business value.

Read the entire article here, Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Cmpute.io

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.