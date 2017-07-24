Cisco Announces Cisco 2017 Midyear Cybersecurity Report

It’s time again for our Midyear Cybersecurity Report (MCR), which offers updates on the security research and insights revealed in the recent Annual Cybersecurity Report. The unsettling news at this halfway point in the year is that the bad actors are adding new and sophisticated spins to their exploits. Their aim is not just to attack, but to destroy in a way that prevents defenders from restoring systems and data. We’ve coined a name for adversaries’ new goal: destruction of service (DeOS).

Many of the security trends we explore in the MCR tie to the future emergence of DeOS. For example, attackers are innovating ransomware and DDoS campaigns so that they can seriously disrupt an organization’s networks. By doing so, bad actors also damage the organization’s ability to recover from an attack. In their battle to gain time and space to operate, adversaries remain on the hunt for ways to evade detection, usually by rapidly changing approach when some tactics fail to work. As we explain in the MCR, attackers shift gears by dropping newer tools and going back to old ones – like moving away from exploit kits while shifting to business email compromise (BEC) and social engineering to pull in revenue.

The IoT-DDoS Connection

IoT devices and systems were never designed to protect themselves against cyberattacks, so adversaries are exploiting those myriad of security weaknesses. Naturally, the bad actors have figured out that IoT devices present opportunities to build botnets that can launch DDoS attacks more powerful than we’ve seen in the past by virtue of their prevalence and ease of exploitation. We’ve entered what we’re now calling the “1-TBps DDoS era,” where IoT-driven DDoS attacks can cause wide-reaching attacks with the potential to disrupt the Internet itself.

