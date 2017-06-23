Cisco and Turbonomic Deliver Autonomic IT
Application performance is vital to your business success. Assuring application performance requires that the right amount of infrastructure is delivered to the right workload, at the right time.
How do you currently allocate resources to assure performance? Do you guess? Overprovision for business peaks? Many organizations use both of these methods then rely on alerts and thresholds to monitor performance. The cloud and internet of things have made these methods obsolete. Here’s why.
Data centers are more complex and dynamic than ever before. Assuring application performance needs to happen in real-time. Changes need to be made immediately when an application’s demand exceeds supply. But not change for change sake. Changes need to be cost efficient.
Turbonomic and Cisco have partnered to deliver Cisco Workload Optimization Manager. This autonomic solution reacts immediately to performance issues assuring application performance at maximum efficiency. The built-in decision engine converts your data center into an economic market where every transaction is compared across utilization (price), demand and supply. It understands the relationship across compute, network, storage, hypervisors and your application. Each and every decision is compared across 16 different metrics and then changes are made to assure maximum cost efficient performance is maintained.
Read the entire article here, Cisco and Turbonomic Deliver Autonomic IT
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published