Cisco and TomTom Teaming up to Build Safer, Less Congested Roads

Cisco and TomTom Teaming up to Build Safer, Less Congested Roads
No one likes a traffic jam, but they are a daily reality for most large and growing metropolitan areas around the world from Los Angeles to Mexico City to Moscow. And the problem will only get worse, with 70 percent of the global population expected to live in cities by 2050. So, what can be done?

Intuition tells us that if roads are congested, then we should build more roads or add additional lanes. In reality, that is hardly the panacea to our global traffic woes. Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Pennsylvania actually found that congestion actually increases when new roads are built.

While public infrastructure improvements are still necessary, the world will benefit most immediately and profoundly by connecting roadways through digital technology. Cisco estimates that connected transportation solutions, such as sensors embedded in pavement, license plate-recognition systems, and video cameras that monitor traffic incidents in real time represent a $188 billion opportunity world-wide. We’re already seeing the incredible impact that Connected Roadway solutions can have on improving traffic issues in places like Austria, Stockholm, and Alaska, where we’ve securely connected disparate intelligent transportation systems to improve traffic flow, reduce roadside incidents, and provide a centralized view of highway systems.

