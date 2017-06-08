Cisco and Pure Storage accelerating digital transformation

Together, Cisco and Pure Storage are extending the definition of converged infrastructure to deliver flexible growth. Easy implementation. And choice and transformation. Solutions such as Cisco UCS and Pure Storage’s FlashStack have revolutionized the deployment of converged infrastructure by creating powerful efficiencies for the data center and the business.

Customer Lifescript bolsters IT health with the help of FlashStack. Lifescript is the number one ranked website dedicated to women’s health. The site inspires women to be proactive about their health and helps them build a support network of experts and other users. Since its founding in 1999, Lifescript has gone through several format and business model transitions. With the help of FlashStack, Lifescript went from a vitamin plan provider to the #1 website dedicated to women’s health in a few short years. Today, it attracts 18 million unique visitors and 100+ million page views monthly.

