Cisco and Microsoft – Collaborating on Data Center Innovation

I’ve led the Networking and Security Business at Cisco for just over a year now. As exciting as it is to release new technologies that ultimately will become the networking infrastructure powering the world’s future disruptors – last week’s intent-based networking announcement for example – it’s the breadth and scale of Cisco’s business that make my job as an engineer in Silicon Valley, a pretty special one.

Every day, I have the opportunity to build innovation for a scope of workloads that spans the world whether it’s running in the campus, data center, cloud or on a device. The network literally has never been more relevant.

The way I see it, the next-generation of networking delivers automation and intelligence with programmable hardware and software – consumed with models that work best for our customers’ workloads. For markets like data center including service providers and webscale companies, our customers have high end automation and scaling demands. We can help them build their networks to meet their optimized specifications through different hardware and software component configurations depending on their needs.

