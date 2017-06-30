Cisco and IBM Break Down Barriers to IoT Success

IoT is a very hot topic and many enterprises have started their IoT journey. But a majority of those initiatives never make it past the proof of concept stage. In a recent survey of 1,845 business leaders, Cisco found that 60 percent of IoT projects stall out at proof of concept and are never deployed.

Why? Because doing IoT right is hard. Customers have to deal with a plethora of issues from how to connect devices to the network, how to deal with the massive amounts of data coming from these devices, how to secure the both devices and data, how to automate the management of devices, how to drive actionable business insights from their data, how to scale and grow with their business, and most importantly – how to realize business value from their IoT investments.

Here at Cisco Jasper, we’ve been working for over a decade to enable IoT success for our 11,000 customers. And one of the biggest lessons we’ve learned is that enabling IoT success takes a village.

Successful IoT projects usually require the technology and expertise of more than one vendor. Which is why Cisco and IBM brought our respective experiences together in an IoT partnership that was announced last June. Today, the two parties are expanding that partnership to meet the next wave of customer engagements in a variety of use cases.

