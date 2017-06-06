It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we unveiled initial customer solutions from the Apple and Cisco partnership. We started off by seamlessly integrating enterprise calling, prioritizing business critical applications, and optimizing the Wi-Fi experience for iPhone and iPad on Cisco networks. We’ve seen healthy adoption across multiple verticals, including healthcare and retail.

Today, I’m pleased to give you a glimpse into what’s next from Apple and Cisco.

We’re broadening support for optimized Apple devices on Cisco networks. We all want the apps that we rely on for work to simply work, no matter which Apple device they’re using. We are pleased to announce that we’ve extended the “Fast lane” for business critical apps to macOS. This will enable you to be productive and efficient while working on the device of your choice – iPad, iPhone or Mac, even when the network is congested.

We are delivering effortless meetings with Cisco Spark and Cisco WebEx on iOS and Safari. Building upon our commitment to deliver seamless experiences, we are enhancing how Cisco Spark and Cisco WebEx will take full advantage of iOS 11 in three significant ways.

Read the entire article here, Cisco and Apple Announce New Features

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.