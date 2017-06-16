Home Cisco: Analytics and the Universal Pursuit of Insight

Cisco: Analytics and the Universal Pursuit of Insight

What makes space so amazing? Every time human kind takes a deeper look, we find something that we didn’t know was there before. The same concept applies to analytics. Gathering deeper insight into any data set through automation allows you to make better and quicker decisions, expose gaps, and identify areas for cost reduction or investment.

However, before you buy the next seat on Virgin Galactic, let’s explore how you can maximize and quantify value from your investments in analytics. The first step is a detailed understanding of your organization’s business plan. For example, if your analytics strategy is focused on your infrastructure, you should ask: “How does my infrastructure provide value to the top priorities in my organization’s business plan?”

Based on these insights, the next step is to identify and establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure results and action items for continuous improvement. Your results will depend on the ability to track KPIs, determine the amount of data available, and identify and/or correlate trends across multiple data sources.

Read the entire article here, Analytics and the Universal Pursuit of Insight

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

