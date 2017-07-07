Cisco: “Ahh, the Cloud” and Endangered Chickens
It definitely took the long weekend to recover from the energy of Cisco Live. From the keynotes to the innovation talks to the DevNet Zone and the show floor, I definitely got my convention center mileage numbers. I’m probably due for an oil change. The good news is that some of those footsteps are going to provide energy for schools. The Cisco Live team placed kinetic tiles in the major hallway and pledged to donate the equivalent of the kinetic energy created by attendee footsteps to schools in Nepal. The goal was 1 million steps. Attendees easily hiked past 2 million steps.
The final day of the show didn’t disappoint. There was a full agenda of sessions, innovation talks, and – of course – the celebrity keynote to close out the week’s event.
Worried about putting data in the cloud?
Collaboration VP and CTO Jonathan Rosenberg made a room full of people nervous – on purpose. The session title probably provided a clue: “Worried About Putting Your Data in the Cloud? Good, You Should Be.” Wait, why is this guy who spends so much time focused on cloud technology trying to scare me? Complacency is dangerous. Information is powerful.
Read the entire article here, “Ahh, the Cloud” and Endangered Chickens
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report