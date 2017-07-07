Cisco: “Ahh, the Cloud” and Endangered Chickens

It definitely took the long weekend to recover from the energy of Cisco Live. From the keynotes to the innovation talks to the DevNet Zone and the show floor, I definitely got my convention center mileage numbers. I’m probably due for an oil change. The good news is that some of those footsteps are going to provide energy for schools. The Cisco Live team placed kinetic tiles in the major hallway and pledged to donate the equivalent of the kinetic energy created by attendee footsteps to schools in Nepal. The goal was 1 million steps. Attendees easily hiked past 2 million steps.

The final day of the show didn’t disappoint. There was a full agenda of sessions, innovation talks, and – of course – the celebrity keynote to close out the week’s event.

Worried about putting data in the cloud?

Collaboration VP and CTO Jonathan Rosenberg made a room full of people nervous – on purpose. The session title probably provided a clue: “Worried About Putting Your Data in the Cloud? Good, You Should Be.” Wait, why is this guy who spends so much time focused on cloud technology trying to scare me? Complacency is dangerous. Information is powerful.

Read the entire article here, “Ahh, the Cloud” and Endangered Chickens

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.