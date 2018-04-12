Cisco ACI loves KVM and Red Hat Virtualization

Cisco ACI has provided integration with KVM in OpenStack environments quite for some time now. OpenStack is a great technology to implement Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) with uses cases for Private, Public and Telco clouds. But indeed Openstack provides a cloud platform, tailored to “cattle-type” of workloads, as opposed to “pet-type” workloads.Many organizations will continue to run a significant amount of pet-type workloads, most of which can run virtualized. KVM is a fantastic hypervisor for such workloads, and the oVirt (https://www.ovirt.org/) open source project provides a fully functional virtualization management solution. Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) is a supported version of oVirt, and it is probably the leading open-source KVM virtualization management platform in the marketplace.

Red Hat Virtualization enables organizations to build x86 pools of capacity, using centralized or distributed storage solutions to quickly spin up Virtual Machines. A common challenge remains in achieving programmable network and security to match the speed of provisioning and workload mobility possible within RHV clusters.

With ACI 3.1 we introduced integration between APIC and RHV Manager in order to address this challenge and bring the power of SDN and the group-based policy model to Red Hat Virtualization customers. In this first phase of integration we focused on bringing the benefits of network automation and segmentation by automating the extension of EndPointGroups (EPG) to Red Hat Virtualization clusters.

Let’s look and you can do today when combining ACI 3.1 with Red Hat Virtualization.

ticle here, ACI loves KVM and Red Hat Virtualization

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.