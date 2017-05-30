Home Cisco ACI and Vnomic bring Agility and Simplicity to CenturyLink’s Cloud Managed Services

Cisco ACI and Vnomic bring Agility and Simplicity to CenturyLink’s Cloud Managed Services

0
Cisco ACI and Vnomic bring Agility and Simplicity to CenturyLink’s Cloud Managed Services
0

CenturyLink is a Global technology company. CenturyLink Global IT Services group delivers a broad range of technology-enabled consulting and implementation services, including cloud enablement, big data-as-a-service, advanced decision sciences, digital commerce, managed security application development, and disaster recovery services. Its consulting services combined with extensive expertise in hosting, managing and optimizing SAP applications across business functions and industries, helps customers maximize their SAP workloads and reduce their total cost of ownership.

In this blog, I want to present the deployment successes experienced by CenturyLink running SAP HANA on a Flexpod infrastructure powered by Cisco UCS, Cisco ACI and Vnomic.

CenturyLink Challenges: Enterprise customers are struggling with how to respond to increased demand for SAP applications. Their IT organizations must deploy services quickly, then rapidly add or remove resources from already-running applications to meet user demand.  In addition, while adhering to the security and governance requirements, they must meet time, costs and service level requirements.

Read the entire article here, Cisco ACI and Vnomic bring Agility and Simplicity to CenturyLink’s Cloud Managed Services

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495902278_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Keynote Video Highlight: EMS Integration

          Citrix senior vice president of product PJ Hough and Brad Anderson, corporate vice president of Enterprise Mobility at Microsoft, show how to protect company data and user privacy with EMS Integration for a rich experience loved by users and trusted by IT. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1495902293_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Keynote Video Highlight: App Layering

          1495902690_maxresdefault.jpg

          Partners Healthcare CIO James Noga on healthcare IT requirements at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          1495899395_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Running reliable scalable Cloud-native Apps with Kubernetes

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video