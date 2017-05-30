Cisco ACI and Citrix NetScaler win Best of Citrix Synergy 2017 Award
Winner: Storage, Networking and Infrastructure—Cisco Network Automation Solution with Cisco ACI and Citrix NetScaler from Cisco
I want to extend my congratulations to the entire team at Cisco Insieme Business Unit and recognize their hard work in developing this award winning product.
Cisco appreciates the recognition from the Best of Synergy judges and it’s a great complement to the recognition ACI is getting from its customers. There was a multi-fold spike in customer interest for ACI throughout the event after the awards news was announced.
Read the entire article here, Cisco ACI and Citrix NetScaler win Best of Citrix Synergy 2017 Award
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
