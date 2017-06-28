Cisco: Access in the Era of Intent-based Networking

Intuition. It is one of the key traits that makes us human. What if we could make the network intuitive in translating intent into network configuration? Could a network learn to defend itself against malware and threats?

In a digital world, enterprises networks are under the onslaught of a myriad of different forces. On one hand, there is the explosion of devices getting on the network. This brings with it connectivity challenges and security challenges. On the other hand, transformations of computing and storage are starting to gain maturity and organizations are now looking to replicate these virtualization benefits at the level of the network. These new digital requirements need a fundamentally different approach.

Enter SD-Access.

While software-defined networking (SDN) concepts provided a starting point to begin solving some of these problems it clearly was not enough. SD-Access is a new capability that combines the power of policy-based networking, an intelligent network fabric and automation to make intent-based networking a reality today. SD-Access makes the network look like a “single” large virtual switch to the users and devices connecting to it. Establishing a layer of virtualization for the end user and the network node is the becoming increasingly necessary to manage the growth of people and devices getting on to the network. Virtualization allows for agility and flexibility in ways that hitherto have been unavailable.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.