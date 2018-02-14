Cisco: Acceleration of the Multicloud Era

Cloud represents incredible opportunity for our customers, and it’s fueling massive growth in multiple dimensions. The recent update of the Cisco Global Cloud Index (GCI) study predicts global cloud traffic to skyrocket to 19.5 ZB (1.6 ZB per month) by the end of 2021, growing 3.3-fold over the next five years. Cloud is also creating incredible traffic diversity as organizations operate across private and multiple public clouds. Cisco’s GCI study helps us get a sense of how this opportunity and traffic diversity is likely to play out over the next few years.

Growth in Enterprise Workloads Across All Clouds

When it comes to workloads, the GCI can help enterprises look at the data through a business lens. It provides actionable information, and we can get a targeted view by moving the data on consumer workloads to the side. When we focus on workloads related to business applications, we can see the relative roles that private and public clouds are likely to play as cloud technology matures.

According to the study, private cloud workloads and compute instances will grow from 84 million in 2016 to 144 million in 2021, representing a CAGR of 11 percent. Similarly, public cloud workloads and compute instances will grow from 59 million in 2016 to 238 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 32 percent, which includes SaaS workloads. At the same time, bare metal workloads and other compute instances that do not run in private or public clouds are expected to decline at a CAGR of -5 percent. This breakdown of workloads in the GCI study confirms what I had observed back in October 2017, when I blogged about our partnership with Google Cloud and talked about how we expect a natural distribution of applications with some on-premises and some in public clouds.

Read the entire article here, Acceleration of the Multicloud Era

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.