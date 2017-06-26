Cisco: Accelerating your journey to the next generation data center with FlexPod

Accelerating your journey to the next generation data center with FlexPod

Here at Cisco we are getting ready to head to Las Vegas next week for our annual customer event, Cisco Live 2017. Before we get there, we have some exciting news to share with you about a new addition to our extremely successful FlexPod portfolio.

Guest Blogger: Siva Sivakumar, Senior Director, Cisco UCS Solutions

As many of you know, FlexPod is our highly acclaimed joint solution with NetApp and includes a portfolio of pre-validated, converged infrastructure solutions that combine the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS), Cisco networking, and NetApp storage components. FlexPod is built on technology trusted by over 8,400 customers worldwide with solutions that are optimized for the most popular infrastructure use cases, applications, and technology transition points in the industry, such as virtualized infrastructure, cloud computing, and enterprise applications. And with continuous innovation over the past 7 years, the Flexpod portfolio has continued to help those customers simplify and modernize their IT environments in a constantly shifting technology landscape.

