Cisco Accelerates Digital Transformation with Enterprise Agreement Launch

This is exciting. It has been just over a year since my first blog in which I stated, “To win in today’s market where disruptive startups and agile competitors are advancing on all sides, digitizing the enterprise to infuse greater agility and innovation is critical. This means transforming your operating model, which includes reimagining products and services and business models…” And in almost every blog since, I have touted the necessity of transforming your business and operating models to become a digital company.

By helping our customers reimagine both how they work (operating models) and the value they deliver to customers (business models), the completely refreshed Cisco Enterprise Agreement enables them farther along their digital transformation journeys and accelerates the pace of future progress. Here’s why.

A key barrier to digital transformation is complexity. In fact, the average amount of overspending due to complex software licensing is 25%*. The evolution and alignment of Cisco’s operating model with its portfolio allows customers the flexibility to consume our innovation in a far more integrated way.

