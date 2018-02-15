Cisco: A Strategy for Multicloud Success

Organizations universally agree that cloud solutions provide compelling benefits in speed, flexibility, cost model and architecture. Trade publications regularly document the latest cloud news. Vendors rush to incorporate cloud into their solutions. Industry analysts capture the latest cloud trends and predict the direction of the cloud market. However, while organizations increasingly invest in cloud to drive digital transformation, only a small percentage have been able to maximize the business benefits of cloud when it comes to growth, cost reductions and time-to-market. Recent research from IDC indicates that it’s a multicloud world, with 85 percent of respondents currently evaluating or using the public cloud. But IDC research also reveals that 56 percent of organizations do not have mature cloud strategies in place, and only 11 percent have optimized their cloud strategy. Gartner tells a similar story, asserting that “cloud initiatives fail at a rate of 95%”.

Even though it takes little effort to start with cloud solutions, IDC and Gartner research shows that true success with cloud remains elusive. Most cloud journeys are mired in an ad-hoc or opportunistic approach and fail to reach optimal efficiency, operations and benefits.Overcoming these hurdles requires a clear, robust and actionable cloud strategy. Cisco helps organizations reach cloud maturity by building custom-fit cloud strategies through Cloud Advisory, a packaged professional services offering delivered by Cisco or Cisco partners. Cloud Advisory services accelerate and de-risk your multicloud journey by providing a roadmap to optimized cloud adoption. Cloud Advisory projects include the following scope:

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.