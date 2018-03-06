Cisco: A Recipe to Keep Your Hybrid Cloud Workloads Safe

Segmentation of assets in the data center is not a new concept and has been a common practice as the first step to securing the applications. However, modern applications are not only within a company’s physical data center but also deployed across a multi-cloud environment, creating operational challenges.The applications are also getting complex, hyper-distributed and dependent on multiple shared services. At the same time, legacy applications, core to critical business processes may no longer receive maintenance releases or patch updates, creating a vulnerability.

How do we protect these applications – or rather the workloads that form these applications?

The solution seems rather simple – attach the security policy to the workload. This is commonly known as micro-segmentation. As the workload moves around, policy goes with it. Breaches keep happening and lateral movement of threats is sadly still common. It’s apparent that the complex modern data center requires more capabilities; segmentation purpose-built for securing the workload.

So, where do we go from here?

Read the entire article here, A Recipe to Keep Your Hybrid Cloud Workloads Safe

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.