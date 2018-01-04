Cisco: A Look Back on a Big Year for Networking

Today’s network was devised decades ago. Over the years, it has been stretched to meet the ever-growing needs of enterprises – tinkered, tweaked and extended. It is time for a major reset. To take on this major shift in networking, we at Cisco introduced the Network Intuitive earlier this year. This was a culmination of a series of innovations that the enterprise networking engineering team has had in the works for a while. We brought together the level of vision and execution necessary to empower a network to automatically configure, understand and maintain itself based on the desired needs of business. This launch concludes the first leg of a phenomenal engineering journey, paving the way for our next set of networking innovations.

You may think revolutionizing the industry would be enough, but besides our big announcement around actualizing intent-based networking built on the Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA), the year was chockfull of other highlights. When I look back at the year, I feel like I just got off one of those action-packed, 3D rides at an amusement park. The year was a non-stop engineering extravaganza, one where Cisco showed that we are unafraid to disrupt ourselves. Here are my top seven for 2017.

