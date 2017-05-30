Cisco: A Glimpse Into Your Future: 802.11ax

When it comes to a robust wireless network, there are two things that you need above everything else: speed and strong connectivity.

The Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) is putting the finishing touches on the next 802.11 wireless standard which will provide a boost in speed and connectivity. This new IEEE standard—called 802.11ax—is the follow-up to the current standard: 802.11ac Wave 2.

This brings up a good question: what about 802.11ac Wave 2? You still have high density needs and your wireless network has to be able to respond to the challenges of today, right now. You will be able to meet those challenges with Cisco wireless products that adhere to the 802.11ac Wave 2 standard and are combined with robust innovative features that only Cisco can provide. Cisco products using the 802.11ac Wave 2 standard have more than enough horsepower to tide your network over before 802.11ax devices are available.

What does the 802.11ax standard entail? For one thing, there is an increase in both scale and throughput:

