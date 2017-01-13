Home Cisco: A Cloud Strategy for a Multicloud World

Welcome to 2017! Cloud permeates everything we do, powering digital transformation. The impact on customer experiences, business processes and models, and workforce innovations is undeniable. Our customers are looking to Cisco and our partners for a complete cloud approach, regardless of where they are on the journey. The new year promises to be an exciting time for our customers in cloud. And we are here to help them navigate a multicloud world.

In December, we made some internal changes that generated some questions, and I want to take this opportunity to answer some of those and level set on our cloud strategy.

What is Cisco’s Cloud Strategy?

Cisco takes a complete approach to cloud with solutions that simplify, secure, and transform how customers work in a multicloud world to maximize business benefits. Whether it’s moving workloads across private and multiple public clouds, consuming software as a service, or writing modern applications that can run on any hybrid cloud, Cisco Cloud helps customers securely navigate their cloud journey. This strategy addresses applications and data everywhere—regardless of cloud technology or deployment model—and applies to headquarters, data centers, branch offices, remote users, devices and “things,” as well as  hosting/colocation and public cloud providers.

Cisco enables simple, intelligent, automated, and secure clouds. Foundational is security everywhere, designed to help customers securely adopt cloud.  And all this is accomplished in collaboration with our global partner ecosystem, spanning both technology partners (in software, tools, and infrastructure) and go-to-market partners (including builders, providers, and resellers).

