Cisco: 9 Reasons We Believe the Catalyst 9000 Rocks

Cisco: 9 Reasons We Believe the Catalyst 9000 Rocks
The Catalyst 9000 series is a new family of enterprise switches we recently announced. The engineering team purpose built this switch for the new realities of the digital era delivering innovations in the areas of security, mobility, cloud, and IoT. We started out about two years ago wanting to build more than just another switch. This meant innovating the entire stack right from the underlying ASIC technology, developing a modern operating system and, most importantly, delivering software innovations towards an intent-driven infrastructure. And, I am proud of how the team has delivered! The Catalyst 9000 series packs a punch with unmatched security, analytics, programmability and performance to enable intent-based networking.

Here are the top nine proof points that demonstrate how the Catalyst 9000 delivers:

  1. The art of security. The Catalyst 9000 series – the only switches to deliver state-of-the-art malware detection through behavioral and pattern-based analytics on encrypted traffic by Encrypted Threat Analytics (ETA) without the need of decrypting the application. This was a problem largely assumed to be ‘unsolvable’. Glad that the team here did not know what that word means!
  2. And, the science of security. We took security one step further (or behind; depends on how you see it) by securing the device out-of-the-box and securely storing encryption keys and other valuable data on the switch.
  3. Programmable everything. We’re so stoked to present a fully programmable Switch – right from a programmable x86 CPU complex, programmable ASIC and programmable OPEN IOS-XE. This is literally the only Campus/Branch switch that offers model-driven programmability and streaming telemetry. Look inside your network, automate it and glean insights from it. Welcome to the era of intent-based networking!

