Home News Cisco: 7 Things to Know About AI and Customer Care

Cisco: 7 Things to Know About AI and Customer Care

0
Cisco: 7 Things to Know About AI and Customer Care
0

Artificial intelligence for customer care is a hot subject. One industry analyst recently shared that, starting a few months ago, more than 75% of the firm’s customer inquiries were to discuss just one topic: Using AI to improve customer care.

What are some key insights regarding customer care and AI?

1. AI is a means to an end, not an end in itself. The top four priorities for customer care have remained consistent for many years:

  • Optimize the human element in the contact center
  • Save customer time and effort through automation and self-service tools
  • Consolidate applications to reduce IT footprint
  • Drive towards personalization of the customer experience

AI can help further address self-service outcomes by helping you deepen offers through more natural and intuitive interfaces. “How may we help you?” will become the most common question companies ask in their self-service offers compared to today’s largely static interfaces.

2. AI will be everywhere, pervasive and integrated. The nature of AI is such that you can infuse it into existing business processes. When executed well, AI should be unnoticeable to your customer, but result in more delightful and efficient experiences. Some customer-facing processes will be completely AI driven, while others will use AI to improve portions of existing processes. It will become increasingly more difficult to discern when AI is part of a business process – in a good way.

Read the entire article here, 7 Things to Know About AI and Customer Care

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Categories:
News
Cisco
Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512477180_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Getting Started with Serverless Computing Using AWS Lambda

          With serverless computing, you can build and run applications without the need for provisioning or managing servers. Serverless computing means that you can build web, mobile, and IoT backends, run stream processing or big data workloads, run chatbots, and more. In this session, learn how to get started with serverless computing with AWS Lambda, which […]

          read more
          1512648454_hqdefault.jpg

          Scaling Redis Workloads with Amazon ElastiCache – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1513187228_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.7 with Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.8 – Video

          1512761785_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Faster AI Deployment with NVIDIA TensorRT

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video