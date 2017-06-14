Cisco: 60,000 Cisco UCS Customers and Counting

They said we were crazy.

Back in 2009, when we unveiled the Cisco Unified Computing System, industry pundits – namely our competitors in the server market – said we’d overreached in a technology arena we knew little about.

What we introduced was an innovative solution that unified compute, network, storage access, management and virtualization into one integrated platform designed to fundamentally eliminate complexity and increase business agility. We changed the game by engineering a high-performance, highly secure and flexible computing system, not just another server like everyone else.

Today, we are pleased to announce that we now have 60,000 active UCS customers. Starting from almost nothing just eight years ago, we’ve built a business that is now consistently ranked in the top-two in blade server shipments worldwide, nearly doubling the number of customers over the past three years alone.

Read the entire article here, 60,000 Cisco UCS Customers and Counting

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.