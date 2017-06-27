Cisco: 4 Ways to Maximize Your Advanced Services Experience at Cisco Live Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas! The excitement is building around top transformation topics: cloud, security, optimization, analytics, and more. Be sure you’re in the know with industry-leading solutions demos and informative sessions from the Advanced Services experts at Cisco Live from June 25 to 29.

Technology is always in flux, but today we’re seeing an exceptional level of change within the shifting landscape. SaaS subscription models, hybrid-cloud solutions, security challenges, and new ways of collaborating are driving non-traditional business approaches. Organizations are making transformation decisions to survive and thrive in the digital era, all while demanding greater efficiency and cost savings.

Whether you’re attending Cisco Live in person or part of the action through our live streams and social channels, we’ve got a lot to talk about. Here are four opportunities to maximize your time with Services.

Read the entire article here, 4 Ways to Maximize Your Advanced Services Experience at Cisco Live Las Vegas

