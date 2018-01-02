Cisco 2018 Predictions for SD-WAN

SD-WAN has blown past all of our 2017 expectations. It has become one of the hottest trends in networking, and forecasts are increasing every quarter with IDC predicting the size of the SD-WAN market to be $8.05B by 2021.My colleagues keep asking me, “Where do we go from here?” Will the forecasts continue to increase? Is there enough demand in the market for over 40 SD-WAN vendors to survive? Is there really a need for routers in today’s increasingly virtual network? And the question I get asked the most: Who is going to be acquired next?

Digital transformation continues to be the driver behind network refresh. Increasing bandwidth, cloud IaaS and SaaS applications along with WAN complexity and security are largely the same as in previous years, but these disruptions have evolved and are becoming increasingly important issues IT needs to solve across their networks and not just the WAN.

